Debris from missing medical transfer jet found off Nantucket as search continues

BOSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing its search for six people aboard a medical transfer jet that went missing while traveling from Bermuda to Boston early Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard confirmed Saturday evening that crews found a debris field off the coast of Nantucket belonging to the missing air ambulance.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a search and rescue alert for around 1:20 a.m. Saturday after losing contact with a Gulfstream G-100 medical transfer jet that left Bermuda at 12:42 a.m.

Four Canadians and two Bermudian nationals were aboard the plane, according to the Coast Guard.

The aircraft is registered to Latitude Air Ambulance, a Canadian company that provides medical transfers to and from health care facilities.

What happened before contact was lost?

Boston 25 News obtained audio transmissions from air traffic controllers in Boston in the moments before contact with the aircraft was lost.

In the audio, a controller can be heard asking the pilot whether the plane was declaring an emergency.

According to air traffic control audio posted on LiveATC.net, the pilot had reported electrical problems as the jet approached the coast.

The Coast Guard has been using both aircraft and water crews as part of the search and continued searching through the night.

Officials are expected to provide an update during a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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