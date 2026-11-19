BOSTON — An assistant football coach at Massachusetts Maritime Academy was arrested on Thursday and charged with allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material.

Authorities said 28-year-old Garrett Luke Owens, of Buzzards Bay, was also accused of inducing an 11-year-old girl to produce CSAM.

Owens was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the charging documents, Owens was determined to have allegedly communicated with at least five minors through text and social-media applications, including Snapchat and TikTok.

Owens allegedly used aliases including “Gary,” Garrison," and “Grayson,” falsely representing himself to be a 15- or 16-year-old boy and soliciting sexually explicit images and videos from underage girls.

The investigation began after law enforcement in Nebraska reviewed the phone of a 14-year-old girl and discovered explicit communications with a contact named “Garry.”

The telephone number associated with the communications was allegedly linked to Owens. Records associated with Owens’ iCloud account allegedly contained child sexual abuse material involving multiple minor victims.

The complaint also listed additional victims in Texas, New Mexico, and Maine.

According to authorities, the victims reported that Owens first contacted them through a social media platform before moving the conversations to Snapchat or text

Owens then allegedly solicited sexually explicit material after learning the victims were minors.

A preliminary review of Owens’ cellphone allegedly revealed sexually explicit videos involving minors stored in a hidden photo folder. Investigators also allegedly found communications with an 11-year-old girl in which Owens confirmed her age and then induced her, through an online game, to remove her clothing and expose herself on video.

He remains detained following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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