Scooter rider struck by vehicle in Boston has died, police say

BOSTON — A scooter rider who was struck by a vehicle in Boston on Tuesday night has died from their injuries, officials confirmed Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck in the area of 4165 Washington Street in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood around 6:45 p.m. found a person suffering life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to an area hospital, where they later passed away.

The victim was riding a scooter or moped, according to police.

Police noted that the vehicle involved in the crash stayed on the scene.

It’s not clear if the driver will face charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

