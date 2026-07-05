3 firefighters injured during house fire in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Three firefighters were injured while battling a house fire overnight in Braintree.

The call came in around 11 p.m. on N. Bowditch Street.

There was heavy fire on arrival when crews arrived.

A van parked in the driveway was destroyed and siding on a neighboring house melted.

One dog was rescued by firefighters; a one firefighter was hurt and treated on scene.

Two firefighters were sent to the hospital with heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation but have since been released.

The house is a total loss, according to Braintree Fire Chief Frederick T. Viola.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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