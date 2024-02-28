Boston police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Roslindale

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Roslindale Tuesday night.
Officers responding to the area of 4165 Washington Street around 7 p.m., found a person suffering injuries after being struck by a car, police said.
The person was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Police said the vehicle stayed on the scene.
This incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
