Boston firefighters battle fire at multi-family home

BOSTON — Boston firefighters are battling a house fire at a multi-family home in Dorchester.

According to the Boston Fire Department, there was fire showing at 1 Maple Street on arrival just before 9 a.m.

The roof collapsed and companies have setup a collapse zone around building.

Exterior operations are currently in place.

Boston 25 is waiting for more information.

Exterior operations are in place. The roof has collapsed and companies have setup a collapse zone around building. Ladder ops have water on the roof that was inaccessible from inside pic.twitter.com/j8fnCFc2lJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 5, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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