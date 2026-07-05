Local

Boston firefighters battle fire at multi-family home

By Boston25News.com Staff
By Boston25News.com Staff

BOSTON — Boston firefighters are battling a house fire at a multi-family home in Dorchester.

According to the Boston Fire Department, there was fire showing at 1 Maple Street on arrival just before 9 a.m.

The roof collapsed and companies have setup a collapse zone around building.

Exterior operations are currently in place.

Boston 25 is waiting for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read