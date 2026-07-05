Shootings in Boston leave multiple people injured

BOSTON — Two people are seriously injured after late night shootings in Boston.
According to Boston police, just before 11 p.m. on July 4th, officers received a call for a person shot on Fayston Street.
On arrival, a victim was located and transported to the hospital.
He’s in critical condition at this time.
Boston Homicide is currently leading the investigation.
A little over a half hour later, Boston police received a call for a person shot on Blue Hill Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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