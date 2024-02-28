Boston police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Boston on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a person in the area of Hampden Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. found a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle, according to the Boston Police Department.

The pedestrian, whose name hasn’t been released, died from their injuries.

Video from the scene showed a dark-colored SUV roped off with yellow police tape, as well as several Boston cruisers and officers.

Traffic is shut down in both directions on Mass and Cass, Hampden Street, and Albany Street.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

There was no additional information immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

