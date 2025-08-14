‘Scares the heck out of me’: Officials warn of flesh-eating bacteria at Falmouth Beach

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are warning of Vibrio, a rare flesh-eating bacteria, after a swimmer contracted it after swimming at Old Silver Beach in Falmouth last week.

Vibrio bacteria, which thrive in warm coastal waters, can infect open wounds and cause symptoms such as vomiting and severe illness, especially in individuals with compromised immune systems.

Despite the recent case, Old Silver Beach remains open to the public.

“It scares the heck out of me,” said a beachgoer, expressing concern over the presence of the bacteria. “We assumed they had to report it, an older person, and we felt that we were healthy to come enjoy the beach.”

Dr. Marie Constant noted that Vibrio is rare in Massachusetts but emphasized the importance of monitoring wounds exposed to warm coastal waters.

“What I would suggest first is that if somebody has a wound, they have a cut, they have a scrape. They should cover that before they get into the water, and after they get out of the water, they should wash that wound with soap and water,” said Dr. Marie Constant.

Falmouth health officials reported that the individual who contracted Vibrio had an exposed wound when they went swimming at Old Silver Beach.

Here are some tips for beachgoers to keep in mind:

If you have an open wound that has been exposed to coastal waters, monitor for any signs of infection for about seven days

Seek medical attention if you develop a fever, discoloration or swelling.

Despite the incident, some visitors remain undeterred. “I want to go in the water, I am taking my chances, I guess,” said another beachgoer.

The peak period for Vibrio exposure is typically late summer and early fall, according to local officials.

While the risk of Vibrio infection remains low, health officials continue to monitor the situation closely.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

