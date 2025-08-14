Cape Cod swimmer infected with rare, potentially deadly bacteria, health officials warn

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A swimmer who recently visited a beach on Cape Cod has been diagnosed with an extremely rare and potentially deadly bacterial infection, public health officials announced Wednesday.

An older individual with an exposed wound contracted a rare case of Vibrio vulnificus infection after swimming at Old Silver Beach along Buzzards Bay, according to the Falmouth Health Department and the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment.

Vibrio vulnificus infection, often called “flesh-eating bacteria” or “vibrio,” is a serious illness caused by a naturally occurring marine bacterium found in coastal and estuarine waters, especially when water temperatures are warm.

Cases of Vibrio vulnificus are extremely uncommon in Massachusetts, officials noted. Most U.S. cases occur in southern states along the Gulf Coast, but a small number have been reported in the Northeast in recent years.

The risk is highest in late summer and early fall when coastal water temperatures reach their seasonal peak, officials noted.

“Heat waves and above-average water surface temperatures create favorable conditions for Vibrio bacteria to grow, making May through October generally the peak season for these bacteria,” Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein said in a statement. “People with open wounds who spend time in the water, or those who consume contaminated shellfish, can develop an infection when the bacteria enter the body. Sometimes these infections can spread through the bloodstream and cause severe, even life-threatening illness.”

There is no advisory or closure currently in effect for Old Silver Beach, but officials warned the public of the serious risk.

“Cape Cod’s beaches are an important part of our economy, culture, and community,” Scott McGann, Health Agent for the Town of Falmouth, said in a statement. “By taking a few simple precautions, residents and visitors, and particularly anyone who is vulnerable or immunocompromised, can continue to enjoy them safely.”

Among the various Vibrio bacteria species, 71 confirmed and probable Vibrio cases have been reported among Massachusetts residents so far in 2025, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Thirty percent of cases have reported hospitalization, and there have been no verified Vibrio-related deaths.

Individuals with liver disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV, or thalassemia, and those receiving immunosuppressive therapy for the treatment of disease, are at greater risk for severe disease from Vibrio following exposure, health officials said.

People who have an open wound that has been exposed to warm, coastal waters are advised to monitor for signs and symptoms of infection for seven days and are advised to seek medical attention if they develop fever, chills, dangerously low blood pressure, blistering skin lesions or any redness, pain, swelling, warmth, discoloration, or discharge at the site of the wound.

