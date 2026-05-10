Salem to honor fallen State Trooper Kevin Trainor at funeral services this week

SALEM, Mass. — Fallen Massachusetts State Trooper Kevin Trainor will be laid to rest this week in Salem, where he grew up.

Memorial services for Trainor will mark one week since he was killed while responding to a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

His death has sparked an outpouring of support across New England and thousands of local and state police officers are expected to be in Salem Wednesday to pay their respects.

Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. at St. James Church on Federal Street.

Members of the public who wish to pay their respects as part of the funeral processional, are asked to line Boston Street, west of Bridge Street toward Peabody.

People should start lining up at 9:45 a.m.

A rifle salute and helicopter flyover will also be part of the ceremonies.

Road closures surrounding St. James Church will start at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Trainor graduated from Salem State University in 2019 after attending Salem High School and graduating in 2013.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group