Retired officer dies after being pulled from raging house fire on North Shore

REVERE, Mass. — A retired police officer has passed away after he was pulled from a raging fire that ripped through a house on the North Shore of Massachusetts on Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at a multi-family home on Washington Avenue in Revere around 4:40 p.m. found flames engulfing the house, according to the Revere Fire Department.

Cellphone video captured by a passing motorist and shared with Boston 25 News showed the fire burning out of control as smoke consumed the neighborhood.

Retired Revere motorcycle officer Richie Serino was pulled from the burning home, according to the Revere Police Department. The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office told Boston 25 News on Wednesday morning that he ultimately died from his injuries.

Fire officials said everyone else in the home made it out to safety.

Serino had lived at the home for decades and took great pride in decorating the front yard for festive occasions, friends told Boston 25.

“It’s very sad,” friend Lou Agri said of Serino. “Great guy. Outstanding cop.”

Neighborhood resident Kevin O’Connell added, “Belongings can be replaced, but you can’t replace a life. You can’t replace a dad or a grandfather or any of that.”

O’Connell, who lives across the street, credited the passing driver for calling 911 and alerting residents of the home to the intensifying flames.

“[The driver] pulled over and started knocking on all the windows, all the doors, trying to get out as many people as possible,” O’Connell recalled.

Several firefighters suffered minor muscle-related injuries while battling the blaze. They were eventually ordered out of the building because of the escalating danger from stubborn flames and thick smoke.

“The humidity doesn’t help. It bangs down a lot of smoke. The members took a beating here with the smoke,” Revere Acting Fire Chief James Cullen said.

Officials said it’s too early to determine a cause, but they believe the fire started somewhere in the back of the home.

The Red Cross is now assisting neighbors who lost everything.

An investigation remains ongoing.

