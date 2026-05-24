Silver alert issued for 90-year-old Pembroke man

A silver alert has been issued for a 90-year-old Pembroke man.

Walter Scoledge was last seen leaving his home around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 23 wearing a cream, blue, and plaid shirt with tan khaki pants and black sneakers.

Scoledge is missing his upper portion of his left ear and has eyes and glasses. He was possibly wearing a baseball cap.

According to his daughter-in-law, his credit card was last used in New London Connecticut Gulf station at 10:30 p.m., driving a 2009 Ford Taurus dark blue Massachusetts with plate number 693 DTA.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pembroke Police Department at 781-293-6363.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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