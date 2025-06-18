Former police officer rescued from raging house fire on the North Shore, officials say

REVERE, Mass. — A former Revere Police officer was seriously injured during a house fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say they were alerted to flames breaking out at a multi-family home on Washington Avenue around 4:40 p.m. by a passing motorist.

Fire officials said everyone made it out safely except for an elderly man on the first floor who was pulled out by firefighters.

Friends told Boston 25 News Richie Serino has lived there for decades and took great pride in decorating the front yard for festive occasions.

“It’s very sad,” said friend Lou Agri. “Great guy. Outstanding cop.”

Serino’s condition has not yet been released, but his injuries were described as serious.

“Belongings can be replaced, but you can’t replace a life. You can’t replace a dad or a grandfather or any of that,” said neighbor Kevin O’Connell.

O’Connell, who lives across the street, credits a passing driver for calling 911 and alerting neighbors to the intensifying flames.

“Pulled over and started knocking on all the windows, all the doors, trying to get out as many people as possible,” he said.

Several firefighters suffered minor muscle-related injuries while fighting the fire.

Firefighters were ordered out of the building because of the escalating danger from stubborn flames and thick smoke.

Cell phone video shows the fire pouring from the rear of the residence, engulfing the back staircase.

“The humidity doesn’t help. It bangs down a lot of smoke. The members took a beating here with the smoke,” said Revere Acting Fire Chief James Cullen.

Fire officials said it’s too early to determine a cause but believe the fire started somewhere in the back of the home.

The multi-family residence has been deemed a complete loss.

The Red Cross is now assisting neighbors who lost everything.

No further information was immediately available.

Revere Police confirm retired Revere motorcycle officer Richie Serino rescued from burning home on Washington Ave. Fire officials have not yet provided update on condition but believe multi-family home a complete loss #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/5GhsqBPJUR — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) June 18, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

