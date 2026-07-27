Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Duxbury mother’s ex-husband is first witness called to stand

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Opening statements were delivered Monday morning in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, where jurors heard competing arguments from prosecutors who say the Duxbury mother intentionally killed her three children and a defense attorney who contends she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible for her actions.

Lindsay’s ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, was then the first witness called to the stand. He was still testifying when Plymouth Super Court Judge William Sullivan dismissed the jury for the day at 3 p.m.

Watch Boston 25’s streaming coverage from court:

Get caught up with Bob Ward’s play-by-play from court:

We are ending for the day. Court will be back in session on Wednesday. @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime

We are up to events of the murders. 911 call has not yet been played. Patrick Clancy is still on stand. No court tomorrow. — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 2:43 p.m.

Prosecutor just showed video of the Clancy family at Cape Codder hotel water park on January 15 2023, Patrick said #LindsayClancy seemed to be better. No talk of suicide or hurting the kids. Looks like any other family enjoying the day. @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 2:29 p.m.

We are getting to the events of the night of the children's death. And the 911 call. I'm going to be very careful with what I post. Just FYI. @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 2:28 p.m.

Patrick was asked if #LindsayClancy was having suicidal thoughts or thoughts of harming the kids. He said no to both. @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 2:27 p.m.

In the Lindsay Clancy trial, Patrick is on the stand. He is getting emotional as he is shown pictures of each child, video of Cora's birthday party, and a family trip to Musem of Science on January 8 2022. #lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 1:01 p.m.

breaking for one hour lunch. Patrick Clancy said he was unaware that Lindsay requested to leave McLean on 1/5/23 to get ready for daughter's birthday party. @boston25 #lindsayclanc — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 12:56 p.m.

on 12/31/22, Patrick brought #LindsayClancy to Mass General for inpatient at McLean "I was exhausted, not sure what to do." While waiting for tranfer overnight, Lindsay took selfie of herself, shown to jury. Patrick said he was unaware of selfie @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 12:46 p.m.

In December 22, Patrick Clancy said #LindsayClancy spiral started when she took Seroquel. Said she admitted to having thought of hurting the children. But had to plan to hurt the children. @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 12:39 p.m.

Under direct testinony Patrick Clancy said he was suprised to know that #lindsayclancy at any point was on 2 possibly 3 meds a time. @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 11:58 a.m.

Patrick Clancy said #LindsayClancy struggled when maternity leave was over after birth of 1st two children. @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 11:47 a.m.

#LindsayClancy ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, is now taking the stand in Lindsay's triple murder trial. @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 11:23 a.m.

Patrick Clancy’s arrival at Plymouth County Superior court to testify in ex wife #LindsayClancy murder trial. We expect he will be next witness. @boston25 #truecrime pic.twitter.com/AmnBzPri6U — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 11:06 a.m.

Reddington: This is a woman who did not get the medication or treatment she so deserved. She had no motive. She loved her children. She intended to kill herself. @boston25 #truecime #lindsayclancy Morning break, then 1st witness. We expect Patrick Clancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 10:52 a.m.

Reddington "She is in her own hell. She knows what happened to her kids. She wanted to die." @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 10:45 a.m.

Reddington is showing jury graphic pictures of Lindsays wounds on neck and wrists taken at South Shore Hospital "This was no fake suicide" @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 10:39 a.m.

Reddington: #LindsayClancy didn't want to get rid of her kids as the govt indicates. She loved them right up until their deaths. @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 10:38 a.m.

Reddington: "She was one heck of a mother. She loved her children. She and Patrick had it all." @boston25 #lindsayclancy trial. #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 10:36 a.m.

Defense atty Reddington:

She knows she killed the children. The issue is what was going on in that woman's mind? @boston25 #lindsayclancytrial #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 10:33 a.m.

In her open, ADA Buckingham said Lindsay Clancy was a controlling person, who no longer liked the life she was living.

"She was coldly efficient when she executed (the children)."

Said suicide attempt was effort to escape resonsibilty. @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 10:15 a.m.

ADA Shanan Buckingham: The 3 victims were stangled meticulously, one by one. First Dawson, Cora, Callen.

"She wrapped exercise bands around their necks and pulled them until their little bodies went limp"@boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 10:11 a.m.

#LindsayClancy trial judge just told the jury there is NO COURT tomorrow. Will have full day today. Day off tomorrow. Back on Wednesday. No reason given @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 10 a.m.

After lengthy delay, we are getting started in #LindsayClancy murder trial. As judge speaks to jury, he tells jury that view of locations in the case will take place later this week or next. Opens next. @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026, 9:21 a.m.

I am at Plymouth County Superior Court for Opens in Lindsay Clancy murder trial. We expect her fmr husband, Patrick, will be first witness. #lindsayclancy #trucecrime @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 27, 2026

Read more about the case:

Clancy is charged with three counts of murder in the January 2023 strangulation deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 7-month-old baby, Callan, at the family’s Duxbury home. She has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege the killings were intentional and planned, while Clancy’s defense team argues she was suffering from postpartum psychosis, was heavily medicated, and was not criminally responsible for her actions.

Clancy had given birth to her third child about eight months before the children were killed. According to her attorneys, she struggled with serious mental health issues in the months leading up to the tragedy and spent several days at a psychiatric hospital just weeks before the deaths.

After days of jury selection, 18 jurors were seated last week to hear the case. The panel is made up of 12 women and six men. Jurors were told the trial could last several weeks, potentially stretching to two months.

However, Boston criminal defense attorney and legal analyst Peter Elikann believes the proceedings could move more quickly because there is little dispute over what happened.

0 of 32 Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay and Patrick Clancy Lindsay and Patrick Clancy Lindsay Clancy Day 3 of Jury Selection Children Killed Postpartum Defense Paula and Mike Musgrove, parents of Lindsay Clancy, sit as jury selection starts in Lindsay's murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defense attorney Kevin Reddington argues a motion about expert witnesses before the start of jury selection in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Live court video, updates: Jury selection underway in the trial of Lindsay Clancy Children Dead Massachusetts FILE - In this image from video, Lindsay Clancy, with a surgical mask over her face, appears from the hospital for her arraignment on charges regarding the death of her three children, at Plymouth District Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Feb. 7, 2023. (David Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay Clancy may sit out graphic testimony in murder trial Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Judge denies request from Lindsay Clancy’s legal team to split trial into two parts Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Kevin Reddington Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy arraigned in hospital bed Lindsay Clancy murder trial

“There’s not going to be any argument about the facts of the case or what happened,” Elikann said. “Most trials, you’re trying to argue, no, she didn’t do this, or he didn’t do this, commit this murder or steal this money. Here, everybody’s going to be in lockstep and agree that the facts are what they are. There’s no debate about that. So it’s not a whodunit. It is a why-dunit.”

The central question for jurors will be whether Clancy was legally responsible for her actions at the time of the killings or whether her mental state prevented her from understanding the nature and consequences of what she was doing.

Following opening statements, the first witness expected to take the stand is Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy’s husband at the time of the killings.

His testimony comes after a judge recently ruled on a request he made ahead of the trial. In an order issued Friday, Judge William F. Sullivan ruled that news organizations may not record, display, reproduce, distribute, or otherwise share the audio recording of Patrick Clancy’s initial 911 call, or any autopsy photographs of the murdered Clancy children.

The closely watched case is expected to feature extensive testimony from mental health experts.

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