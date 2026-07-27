Popular squishy toys can cause serious burns, Boston pediatric burn experts warn

BOSTON — A popular gel-filled toy showing up in kids’ bedrooms, backpacks and social media feeds is now the focus of a warning from pediatric burn specialists in Boston.

Clinicians at Shriners Children’s Boston say they are seeing a noticeable increase in children treated for burns linked to squishy, gel-filled fidget toys — including dumpling-shaped toys and similar stress-relief products — especially after the toys are heated, frozen, left in the sun or stored in a hot car.

“We’ve been seeing a definite uptick — about one to two patients a week — with these injuries,” said Laura Abbott, a nurse practitioner at Shriners Children’s Boston. “We’re seeing pretty much second-degree burns from the chemicals inside.”

Why doctors say the toys can be dangerous

The toys are often marketed as soft, squeezable sensory or stress toys. But doctors say the gel inside can become dangerous when the toy is misused or exposed to extreme temperatures.

Abbott said even a few seconds in the microwave can quickly heat the gel inside. If the toy ruptures, the hot material can spray onto a child’s skin and stick there.

“Even like five seconds in the microwave can heat the gel up exponentially,” Abbott said. “Once the kids take them out of the microwave, they’re exploding and the gel kind of hits their skin and gives them either a chemical or scald burn.”

She compared the material to a thick, sticky substance that can cling to skin.

“It’s this thick, viscous material that just kind of sticks to their skin and leads to the deeper burn,” Abbott said.

Burns can involve the face, neck and hands

Shriners Children’s Boston has treated children and teens with burns to areas including the face, neck, wrists and hands. Abbott described one case in which a child removed a toy from the microwave and it exploded.

“She had second-degree burns all over her face, her neck and her wrist and hands,” Abbott said.

Those injuries can be painful immediately and may require ongoing care. Abbott said treatment can include repeated dressing changes, follow-up burn care and scar management that can last a year, a year and a half, or longer.

“It can definitely lead to lifelong implications and scarring,” Abbott said. “We want you to seek emergency care when this happens.”

It’s not just microwaves

Doctors say families should also avoid leaving gel-filled toys in direct sunlight or hot cars. Abbott said heat from a regular car in the sun can warm the gel inside and increase the risk of leaking or rupturing.

Putting the toys in the freezer is also not recommended. Abbott said freezing can make the outer shell more fragile. As the gel warms back up, it may leak through cracks and onto a child’s skin.

Federal regulators have not announced a U.S. recall of the dumpling-shaped toys. In the United Kingdom, however, a recall was issued for Squeezy Dumplings sold by Samsons Cash and Carry Ltd. after officials said the outer layer contained an excess concentration of benzene and posed a serious chemical risk.

Consumer Reports has also urged the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to investigate gel-filled sensory squeeze toys after reports of chemical burns and leaking gel.

What families should do if they have these toys at home

Abbott said the toys may be used more safely if families follow precautions and use them only as intended: at room temperature, as a stress ball or sensory toy.

“Just be aware that this is happening and educate your kids: don’t leave these out in the sun and don’t put them in the microwave or in the freezer,” Abbott said.

She said there may not be obvious warning signs that a toy is damaged or more likely to rupture.

Family safety takeaways

Do not microwave gel-filled squishy toys, even for a few seconds.

Do not freeze them.

Keep them out of direct sunlight and hot cars.

Watch for viral social media challenges that encourage kids to heat, freeze or alter toys.

Buy toys from known retailers and be cautious with secondhand, unbranded or online marketplace products.

Be wary of toys with a strong chemical odor, missing labels or incomplete safety information.

Do not give gel-filled toys to babies or toddlers who may bite or tear them open.

What to do if a toy bursts on a child

If the gel or liquid gets on a child’s skin, Abbott said parents should act quickly.

“Immediately try and get the gel and liquid off of the skin, remove any clothing surrounding the injury, and then definitely, we say at least for like 15 to 20 minutes, run it under cool water and then seek emergency care,” Abbott said.

She cautioned families not to use ice on a burn.

“Ice can actually make a burn worse,” Abbott said.

If the material gets into a child’s eyes, Abbott recommends going to a local emergency room so doctors can evaluate the injury and determine whether specialty eye care is needed.

Shriners Children’s Boston said its burn specialists are available for pediatric burn care and urged families to seek medical attention for serious burns or any burn involving the face, eyes, hands or neck.

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