Man accused of attempted murder after argument over boat ramp use with 21-year-old at Hopkinton lake

A 70-year-old Hopkinton man is facing serious charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly attacking and attempting to drown a 21-year-old using crutches after an argument over a lake’s boat ramp.

Hopkinton police were called to Sandy Beach shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night for a reported altercation between two people.

Officers learned that Steven Dana, 70, had gotten into a physical argument with a 21-year-old man over the use of the boat ramp at Lake Maspenock. Police say the boat ramp on Lakeshore Drive, which straddles the Hopkinton and Milford border, is supposed to only be used by Hopkinton residents from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend and Dana seemingly confronted the 21-year-old because he was not a Hopkinton resident.

Video footage allegedly shows Dana slapping the 21-year-old across the face before the two men end up in a tussle in the water. Dana allegedly began to hold the 21-year-old’s head under the water until other bystanders got involved and pulled the Hopkinton man away.

Police say that the 21-year-old had been involved in a serious accident a few months prior and that he was walking around on crutches.

Dana is facing charges of attempt to murder, two counts of strangulation and suffocation and assault and battery on a disabled person.

Dana will be arraigned in Fitchburg District Court on Thursday.

“This is an incident of senseless violence that could have had tragic results, and we treat matters like this with the utmost seriousness,” Hopkinton Deputy Chief van Raalten said. “The Hopkinton Police Department asks that residents contact the proper authorities to investigate incidents that involve the enforcement of the town’s bylaws rather than taking matters into their own hands.”

Our goal during an investigation is to obtain the clearest picture of the incident so that we can understand the circumstances, which is often difficult given the heightened emotions of the parties involved. Our responding officers did an outstanding job remaining professional while navigating this investigation. There is no place for unnecessary violence in Hopkinton.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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