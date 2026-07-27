Man killed in boat crash on Merrimack River in New Hampshire

HUDSON, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal boat crash on the Merrimack River in Hudson that claimed the life of a Nashua man on Sunday evening.

Marine Patrol officers and troopers responded to reports of a boat crash on the river involving serious injuries shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to state police

A preliminary investigation determined that 31-year-old Erick H. Machado, of Nashua, was operating a personal watercraft when it collided with the rear of a pontoon boat. Authorities said Machado was thrown into the water and was then struck by the pontoon boat’s propeller, suffering severe injuries to his legs.

Occupants of the pontoon boat immediately called 911, while bystanders on another watercraft helped bring Machado aboard a nearby boat. He was taken to shore, where first responders from the Hudson police and fire departments began lifesaving measures.

Despite those efforts, Machado died at the scene.

Investigators said the death is not believed to be suspicious, but the exact circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Micah Jones at Micah.A.Jones@dos.nh.gov or by calling 603-724-8026.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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