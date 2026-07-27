Belmont teacher, summer camp worker to be arraigned on child pornography charges

BELMONT, Mass. — A Belmont Middle School teacher and summer camp employee is expected to be arraigned on child pornography charges after his arrest over the weekend, according to authorities.

On Saturday, police arrested 45-year-old Leon Dyer, who worked as a technology teacher at Belmont Middle School and was also employed at a camp in Middleborough.

Following the arrest, both Belmont Public Schools and camp officials said there is no evidence that any of the images involved students from the school or children attending the camp.

The allegations have left many parents stunned.

“He conducted the trips to Washington, D.C. with the kids,” one parent said. “He had a huge hand in the yearbook, so pictures coming to him of all of the kids, all of the students.”

Belmont Superintendent Jill Geiser notified families that Dyer is no longer permitted on school property. School officials said he had undergone required background checks and regular employment reviews during his time with the district.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not released additional details about the charges.

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