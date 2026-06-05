‘Residents-only’ dispute: 70-year-old accused of holding young man underwater at Hopkinton beach

HOPKINTON, Mass. — A disagreement over who was allowed to use a boat launch at a Hopkinton beach escalated into a violent altercation that now has a 70-year-old man facing an attempted murder charge, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Sandy Beach, where signs posted around the parking lot indicate that the launch is restricted to residents.

According to police, Steven Dana confronted a group of young men who were jet skiing, telling them to leave because he believed they were not residents.

Investigators say the situation quickly turned physical. Video reviewed by police allegedly shows Dana slapping a 21-year-old man before both ended up in the water. Authorities say Dana then straddled the victim and held him underwater.

Dana is charged with attempted murder, strangulation, and assault and battery on a disabled person. He pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

Police said the 21-year-old victim was using crutches at the time due to previous injuries.

Residents who frequent Sandy Beach said they were shocked by the severity of the incident.

“I didn’t know it was attempted murder. I heard things got pretty rough down here, but that’s pretty crazy,” said Lane Smith of Hopkinton. “I’m happy I didn’t have my daughter out here with me…it would be hard to explain something like that.”

Smith added that he had previously encountered an older man at the beach who told him where he could and could not fish.

Dana was held overnight and is scheduled to appear again on Friday morning in Framingham District Court.

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