Repeat drunken driver accused in fatal motorcycle crash in Mass. on his birthday held on $250K bail

WAREHAM, Mass. — Days after his son’s death, Tim Murray spoke Monday about losing his 25-year-old son, who died in a motorcycle crash in Wareham on Friday.

“We’re still trying to process the grief that we’re going through, losing our son in this senseless tragedy that should have been avoided,” said Murray, father of motorcyclist Jordan Hansen, 25, who was killed in the crash days ago.

Prosecutors allege Raymond Cardoza, 67, of West Wareham, a repeat drunk driver, was driving drunk on his birthday late Friday afternoon when his Toyota struck Hansen’s motorcycle, and then he drove away to his sister’s house around the corner.

Authorities said Cardoza was driving on a suspended license, and that this is his fourth OUI arrest.

“It’s frustrating to know that he was out there and obviously has no respect for the law. He had his license suspended and he was still driving. Whatever sentence is handed down, I don’t think he’ll respect that either,” said Murray, the victim’s father.

Cardoza is being held on $250,000 cash bail. He pleaded not guilty in Wareham District Court on Monday to charges that he was drunk and behind the wheel when he struck and killed Hansen, the motorcyclist, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said.

Cardoza is facing one count each of driving under the influence manslaughter; driving under the influence, 4th offense; leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death; and driving with a suspended license.

Man arrested, charged in connection with fatal two-vehicle crash in Wareham

Prosecutors had asked that Cardoza be held on $1 million cash bail.

Judge Teresa Lamarre set bail at $250,000 with conditions that if Cardoza makes bail he wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, be home confined, and use a Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring, or SCRAM device three times per day.

Cardoza told investigators that it was his birthday on Friday, and when he woke up that morning he allegedly had 2 to 3 beers, Cruz said. He said he was headed to Walmart when the crash occurred.

“Multiple officers detected a strong odor of alcohol on Cardoza’s breath during interviews,” Cruz said in his statement.

Cardoza was arrested after investigators interviewed witnesses on scene.

In court on Monday, a prosecutor said that after his arrest, when he was being booked, Cardoza was still under the influence.

Cardoza allegedly told police he drove to his sister’s house after the crash because he was scared.

“I just think that, everybody’s losing. Everybody’s lost. There’s no winners,” said Renee Serrano, Cardoza’s sister.

The fatal crash took place at the corner of Cranberry Highway and Monteiro Street in Wareham.

At approximately 5:05 p.m. Friday, Wareham Police received multiple 911 calls for reports of a serious car vs. motorcycle crash in the vicinity of 2628 Cranberry Highway.

Wareham Police and Fire personnel responded and located Hansen, the motorcyclist, on the ground with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to Tobey Hospital, before being transferred to St. Luke’s Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, Cruz said.

The driver of the Toyota, later identified as Cardoza, and the Toyota were located a quarter mile from the crash scene, Cruz said. The Toyota had sustained damage consistent with a crash.

Chelsea Demers, who lives near the crash scene, told Boston 25 that she will never forget how people stayed with Hansen after the crash, before first responders arrived.

“I hope that his mother knows that he wasn’t alone. There were a lot of really good Samaritans. We were there with him,” Demers said.

Cardoza is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group