Man arrested, charged in connection with fatal two-vehicle crash in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — A West Wareham man has been taken into custody in connection with a two-vehicle crash in Wareham.

67-year-old Raymond Cardoza has been charged with:

Operating Under the Influence - Manslaughter

Operating Under the Influence, 4th Offense

Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Personal Injury or Death

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, the crash occurred on Friday around 5:05 p.m. when Wareham police recieved multiple reports of a car vs. motorcycle crash in the area of 2628 Cranberry Highway.

Both Wareham Police and Fire were dispatched to the scene, where they found the operator of the motorcycle lying on the ground with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Jordan Hansen, was taken to Tobey Hospital before being transferred to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.

The driver of the car and the vehicle were located 1/4 mile from the accident.

As a result of an investigation by Wareham police and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, the driver, Cardoza, was identified and taken into custody.

At this time, Cardoza is being held on a $100,000 cash bail, while an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

