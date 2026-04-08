Recording device seized from Lawrence City Hall

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A record device was seized from Lawrence City Hall after video began circulating on social media of the mayor’s former chief of staff having a conversation with another city staff member.

“A recording device, that is the nature of this, has been seized by law enforcement. A law enforcement agency’s who’s name I cannot give you, is investigating it currently it is not the Lawrence Police Department,” said City Attorney Timothy Houten said at a meeting on Tuesday.

The mayor’s former Chief of Staff, William Castro, officially parted ways with Mayor Brian DePeña last week, although it is not clear if the reason was because of the video.

Castro was the city’s police chief prior to an incident in which he engaged in a motor-vehicle pursuit in violation of the police of the Lawrence Police Department. His law enforcement credentials were suspended.

“As we enter the third month of my second term as Mayor, there will be ongoing changes to strengthen the administration’s leadership and vision. These decisions are intended to ensure continued focus, coordination, and effectiveness in how we serve the residents of Lawrence,” said Mayor Brian DePeña in a statement.

NEPBA is calling for the immediate resignation of DePeña in light of this incident, citing leadership failures.

The city council voted against the city turning the investigation over to the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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