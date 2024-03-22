Lawrence police chief placed on administrative leave

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Lawrence police chief William Castro has been placed on administrative leave.

Mayor Brian A. DePeña’s office did not provide any additional details on why Chief Castro was placed on leave.

Castro, last served as DePena’s chief of staff at City Hall and was named acting Chief back in the fall.

Castro was a criminal investigator assigned to the DEA at the Essex County Sheriff’s Department for more than 20 years.

Lieutenant Melix Bonilla was named provisional police chief until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

