Prosecutors drop 3 strangulation charges against Lindsay Clancy ahead of murder trial

DUXBURY, Mass. — Prosecutors have dropped three strangulation charges against Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three young children at their home in January 2023.

The dismissed charges were announced Thursday ahead of Clancy’s scheduled murder trial, which is set to begin on July 20.

Despite the dismissal of the strangulation counts, Clancy still faces murder charges in the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 7-month-old baby, Callan. She has pleaded not guilty.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office told Boston 25 on Friday, “The murders of the three Clancy children resulted from strangulation. As our motion states, the charges would be subsumed into the murder charges indicted and are therefore redundant.”

Prosecutors alleged Clancy used exercise bands to kill her kids before jumping out of a second-floor window in a suicide attempt at her Summer Street home in Duxbury on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023.

Clancy survived but is now paralyzed.

Her attorney has argued that she was suffering from severe postpartum depression and was heavily medicated at the time of the incident. Prosecutors are expected to challenge that claim.

Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan recently ruled that jurors will be allowed to hear the 911 calls placed after Lindsay Clancy’s husband discovered their three children dead.

Clancy might excuse herself from the trial when graphic testimony is introduced, according to her lawyer.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group