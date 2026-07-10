Rideshare passenger says driver attacked them before arrival at Boston Logan Airport

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a passenger reported being assaulted by a rideshare driver before being dropped off at Boston Logan International Airport early Friday morning.

The passenger entered Terminal C just before 5:30 a.m. and told authorities they had been physically assaulted by the rideshare driver prior to arriving at the airport, according to state police.

Officials said the passenger appeared to be suffering from injuries when they reported the incident.

After the passenger exited the vehicle, the rideshare driver left the area, state police noted. A be-on-the-lookout alert was then issued to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. State police said the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been announced, and additional details have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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