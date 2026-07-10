Truck fire shuts down part of Cape Cod highway

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Part of a Cape Cod highway was shut down Friday morning after a box truck burst into flames.

Route 6 eastbound was closed near mile marker 65 in Barnstable, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

In #Barnstable, Route 6 EB closed at mile marker 65 due to vehicle fire. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 10, 2026

MassDOT said the closure is expected to remain in effect for several hours as crews work at the scene.

Traffic is being detoured around the closure, and drivers are urged to seek alternate routes if possible.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce their speed, and use caution.

No additional details about the fire or any reported injuries were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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