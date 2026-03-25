Live court video, updates: Prosecution in Kelsey Fitzsimmons’ trial rests, defense calls 1st witness

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Prosecutors are expected to rest their case today in the trial of former North Andover police officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons, who is accused of pointing a gun at a fellow officer while being served a restraining order filed by her ex- fiancé last summer.

Prosecutors allege she pulled the trigger of her firearm, but the weapon failed to discharge because there was no round in the chamber. Fitzsimmons was subsequently shot and wounded.

The defense has argued that Fitzsimmons was experiencing a mental health crisis and intended to harm only herself.

She has pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

LIVE COURT UPDATES:

Wednesday, 10:02 a.m.

Lauren Page, the mother of Kelsey Fitzsimmons, is called to the stand by the defense.

Wednesday, 9:43 a.m.

The prosecution has rested its case. The defense calls its first witness to the stand, Maureen Torrissi, a resident of North Andover. She is a neighbor of North Andover Officer Patrick Noonan.

Wednesday, 9:15 a.m.

The prosecution calls Massachusetts State Police Sgt. David Strong to the stand. He is expected to be their final witness.

Wednesday, 9:10 a.m.

The judge instructs everyone to gather at court on Thursday morning before departing for a view of Kelsey Fitzsimmons’ North Andover home.

Wednesday, 9:08 a.m.

The court is back in session for the third day of the trial.

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On Tuesday, North Andover Officer Patrick Noonan, the officer who shot Fitzsimmons, took the stand in Lawrence District Court.

Noonan testified that Fitzsimmons pointed a gun at him and pulled the trigger after he served her the court order. He told the court he believed she intended to harm him.

During cross‑examination, Fitzsimmons’ attorney pressed Noonan about his prior interactions with her, including comments he allegedly made to a neighbor.

One exchange included the question: “Is it possible you called her a whack job to her neighbor?”

To which Noonan responded:“…after she tried to kill me.”

Officer Pat Noonan says ‘it’s possible,’ he called Kelsey Fitzsimmons a whack job after incident

The defense is expected to take the judge to Fitzsimmons’ North Andover home, where the shooting took place, as part of their presentation of evidence.

The trial started Monday with opening statements and testimony as the prosecution and defense offered sharply contrasting accounts of what happened inside her home

Fitzsimmons waived her right to a jury trial, meaning the judge alone will determine the verdict.

The trial is expected to wrap up by Friday, with closing arguments and a decision likely to follow soon after.

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