BOSTON — Call it the trade of all primates.

Social media was abuzz on Thursday as Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo prepares to trade gorillas with the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

Frankie, the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium’s resident 7-year-old male western lowland gorilla, will soon begin a new chapter in Boston.

In return, Pittsburgh will give a wild welcome to a silverback from Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo, 33-year-old Little Joe.

“Little Joe will be moving to his new home soon. The Zoo is also preparing to welcome Frankie to Franklin Park Zoo soon,” the Franklin Park Zoo said in a statement on Thursday. “Guests can visit Franklin Park Zoo this weekend for a last chance to see Little Joe!”

Little Joe (Zoo New England)

The trade is part of the American Association of Zoos & Aquarium’s Gorilla Species Survival Plan, zoo officials said. Both moves were designed to provide a healthy, genetically diverse population of critically endangered gorillas in human care.

Commenters on social media have turned the upcoming gorilla trade into sports-themed fun.

A commenter on X posted what appears to be an AI-generated photo of two gorillas facing each other and swapping sports team jerseys from each city.

“I feel like Boston needs to add at least 2 draft picks to the deal since their gorilla is 33,” @DaJordanIverson commented on X.

Boston and Pittsburgh are making a trade. These are the gorillas who will be swapped between cities (X.com)

“Good experience for the Pirates to bring Little Joe on board, but Frankie could be part of that Red Sox rotation for many years to come,” @AstrosFansUK commented on X.

“Wow. Absolute fleece by Pittsburg. If Boston doesn’t win it all this year is this the worst trade in zoo history?” commented @ColdOne6545 on X.

Frankie was born at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium in 2018 to our female Moka, zoo officials said. He is a favorite among keepers, who describe him as having “good vibes – playful and chill.”

Frankie (Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium)

“At the fellow AZA-accredited Franklin Park Zoo, Frankie will join a newly formed bachelor group with two other male gorillas of his size and age,” Pittsburg Zoo officials said. “This mimics gorilla social groups in the wild where young males leave family groups and form bachelor groups.”

Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, Little Joe will join the zoo’s family group as a silverback, zoo officials said.

“Little Joe, a beloved resident at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo, is described by his keepers as ‘curious, intelligent, and gentle,” zoo officials said. “He gets along well with other gorillas and unrelated babies and is a quick learner – especially good at figuring out how to get food out of puzzle feeders."

Each individual animal differs in the amount of time it takes for an introduction, zoo officials said.

“Given the intelligence of a gorilla, personalities, and group dynamics we will be working at their pace and comfort level as to when it will be appropriate to introduce them,” Karen Vacco, Assistant Mammal Curator at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium, said in a statement.

“The best-case scenario is four to seven weeks. During this whole time, we will be working on keeper trust,” Vacco said. “Once he is comfortable with his surroundings, then we will look at physical introductions. He will have visual access to the troop during this time.”

Once he is acquainted with his new family, Pittsburgh Zoo guests can view Little Joe with the entire gorilla troop in their habitat at the Tropical Forest Complex, she said.

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