‘Whack job’: Officer pressed on comment in day 2 of Kelsey Fitzsimmons trial

LAWRENCE, Mass. — On Day 2 of the Kelsey Fitzsimmons trial, Officer Patrick Noonan testified that it was “possible” he called her a “whack job” after, as he claimed, she tried to kill him.

Former North Andover officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons is accused of pointing a gun at fellow officers as they attempted to serve a restraining order at her home last year. The order was filed by her former fiancé, Justin Aylaian, who said he feared for his life and the life of his child.

Fitzsimmons’ defense team argues that she was experiencing postpartum depression and was attempting to take her own life, not injure her fellow officers, when Noonan shot her once in the chest.

During extensive cross-examination, Noonan testified that Fitzsimmons pulled “a gun at my face and pulled the trigger” while he was upstairs with her as she packed belongings for the baby.

Noonan also said he did not know Fitzsimmons well, despite the defense’s claim that the two had previously responded to calls together and exchanged text messages. The defense referenced a murder-suicide call they worked on together in October 2024.

“I was being a senior officer trying to help out a rookie,” Noonan said.

Defense attorney Tim Bradl asked, “Is it possible you called her a ‘whack job’ to your neighbor?”

“It’s possible—after she tried to kill me,” Noonan responded.

Noonan added that at the time, he believed he may have been in the way of Fitzsimmons attempting to harm her fiancé, who was downstairs.

The defense also questioned Noonan about whether he was drug tested after the incident and whether he continued working paid details while on leave.

The defense also read prior testimony from Noonan regarding the shooting: “She reached up and grabbed my hand and asked why, and she looked right through me, like a death stare.”

“You didn’t say anything about that in your testimony before, did you?” the defense asked.

Noonan said he did not remember.

Noonan was also questioned about his account of firing shots at Fitzsimmons when she allegedly pulled a gun on him. He testified that he fired twice in rapid succession, but also stated that he fired, gave Fitzsimmons commands, and then fired again.

Gun expert testimony

Another key witness on Day 2 was Detective Michael Bonasoro of the Massachusetts State Police, who examined the firearms involved in the case. He testified that the spent shell casings recovered matched Officer Noonan’s gun. However, he acknowledged under cross-examination that not all collected evidence was logged. He also stated he found no malfunctions in any of the firearms, including Fitzsimmons’ gun.

Officer testimony

Officer Timothy Houston also took the stand. He told the court he had been invited to Fitzsimmons’ wedding and remained in contact with her while she was on maternity leave.

Houston said that when he went to the home to serve the restraining order, he was aware Fitzsimmons had previously been sectioned but did not know the details. He testified that she appeared surprised to see the officers and tried to get him to go downstairs while he was upstairs with her. He also said Fitzsimmons told him she wanted Justin Aylaian to leave the house when he arrived to pick up the baby. When he heard the shots fired, he ran upstairs and heard Kelsey say three times: “I’m sorry.”

What’s next

The prosecution is expected to rest its case. On Thursday, the defense is expected to take the judge to Fitzsimmons’ home, where the incident occurred, for a viewing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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