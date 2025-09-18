‘Pretty surreal’: Revere couple become Master Chef champs, get engaged moments after

REVERE, Mass. — A local couple won the Master Chef Dynamic Duo competition Wednesday night, and to top off the celebration with family and friends, they got engaged moments after they were announced champions of the show.

“It’s been pretty surreal to keep it under wraps for nine months now,” said Jessica Bosworth, one of the Master Chef winners.

Jessica Bosworth and Jesse Rosenwald finally got to show off their Master Chef trophy to family and friends Wednesday night at a finale watch party in Revere.

“First of all, we blacked out for like easily five to ten seconds because that’s just what happens right, you hear a name and you’re like is that my name I heard? Is that her name I heard?” said Jesse Rosenwald, a Master Chef winner.

“I remember like sparklers going off in all directions and just seeing his beaming smile from ear to ear and like I had no idea what else was happening around me,” said Bosworth.

The South Shore couple has no professional culinary training.

They simply love cooking at home together and have been doing it since they first started dating nine years ago.

“The reality is she’s the one that comes up with all the great creations and all the plating and I’m just the work horse, tell me what to do, I’ll do it, we’ll get it done and that’s kinda how it goes,” said Rosenwald.

As a team, in the national spotlight, they got the job done under some intense pressure.

“Cooking in front of the audience is like being at a live sporting event and you were the show, so that was very interesting, but the energy from the crowd was unbelievable and it actually like fueled us,” said Bosworth.

To top off this big night as winners, Jesse proposed to Jessica in front of their family and friends moments after they were named Master Chefs on TV.

Now the happy couple can’t wait to start their next food venture together right here in Massachusetts.

“This is our passion project, like our day jobs are great, we love who we work for, they pay the bills that’s awesome that’s amazing, but we have aspirations to do things for ourselves and to really just let people enjoy our food,” said Rosenwald.

The happy, newly engaged couple has lots of ideas for their next food venture, but the big one right now is starting their own South Shore bar pizza pie business.

