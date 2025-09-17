Local couple to appear on MasterChef finale tonight

BOSTON — Local chefs Jesse Bosworth and Jessica Rosenwald are competing in the finale of Master Chef: Dynamic Duos tonight, hoping to be crowned the winners.

The finale airs from 8 to 10 pm. and showcases the duo’s unique cooking style, which they describe as ‘home-cooked meals with restaurant feels.’

Bosworth and Rosenwald have been cooking together for years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

