Local couple to appear on MasterChef finale tonight

BOSTON — Local chefs Jesse Bosworth and Jessica Rosenwald are competing in the finale of Master Chef: Dynamic Duos tonight, hoping to be crowned the winners.
The finale airs from 8 to 10 pm. and showcases the duo’s unique cooking style, which they describe as ‘home-cooked meals with restaurant feels.’
Bosworth and Rosenwald have been cooking together for years.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
