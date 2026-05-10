Sober Surge: Younger adults are changing their relationship with alcohol

Gen Z is changing its relationship with alcohol. New reports find younger adults are drinking less than previous generations, with many choosing to focus more on their mental and physical health.

A local gym is encouraging a sober lifestyle while also helping to lift people up.

Just steps from Boston’s infamous drug corner known as Mass and Cass is a gym called The Phoenix.

“People rise from the ashes, overcome adversity, and you can be a part of that solution,” said Scott Strode, founder and executive director of The Phoenix.

Scott Strode says he rose from the ashes 29 years ago.

“The last night of use, I was sure that my addiction would eventually take my life,” said Strode. “And the idea of someone having to tell my mom that broke my heart. And that was the last night I used.”

He turned to boxing, climbing mountains, and triathlons to help heal his self-esteem wounds. Then he decided to bring others along on his journey.

“I started leading free events that were free to anybody who was 48 hours sober,” said Strode. “But you had to adhere to an ethos that we’re here to lift each other up. And with that simple framing, that’s how The Phoenix works.”

The Phoenix is a free, sober, active community with gyms all over the country. Strode says it’s open to anyone who can follow its mindset — and he’s noticing a new group that’s embracing The Phoenix’s culture.

“More and more we’re getting people that are sober curious, people that are just choosing not to drink, trying to lead a more intentional, present life,” said Strode.

Paige Scanlon, a 23-year-old student, is among the growing trend of Gen Zer’s who are choosing periods of sobriety.

“I notice a lot of my peers using sobriety as a sort of tool to help them know more about themselves, and their mind, and the world around them,” said Paige Scanlon, a member of The Phoenix gym.

New data shows Americans are drinking less than they have in decades, with consumption hitting near historic lows and alcohol sales starting to decline. A 2025 Gallup survey found only 54% of U.S. adults say they drink alcohol — the lowest level since Gallup started tracking in 1939.

Vinetour found total alcohol consumption fell about 5% in 2025 across beer, wine, and spirits.

Scanlon says while she personally hasn’t experienced addiction, she has lost family members to substance misuse. She tells me she’s grateful to be part of a community that focuses on empowering others.

“The path of sobriety is not perfect for anyone,” said Scanlon. “And I think a lot of young people are wanting to reclaim that path, even if it looks different for every individual, in a way to protect themselves from this culture that’s really just trying to take so much from us.”

Scanlon says too much doomscrolling creates isolation and disconnect — and her generation is yearning for places that take them off their phones to engage with others.

“We’re supporting each other,” said Scanlon. “It’s not about how we look, what we’re posting about, you know, who we’re talking to on our phones. It’s really about just bringing people together, especially around a common goal.”

“That’s how we create a systems change in our country, where we look at each other more as people we can help lift each other up instead of pull each other down,” said Strode.

The Phoenix has already reached one million people impacted by substance abuse. Strode co-founded a free app called NewForm that connects people to events and resources — and he hopes that will help him reach his goal of serving 10 million people by 2030.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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