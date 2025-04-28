Police: Man facing slew of charges after Mass. carjacking, chase that ended in New Jersey

READING, Mass. — Police in New Jersey are identifying the man in connection with a carjacking in Massachusetts that ended with a police chase in New Jersey.

Dustin Zimmerman, 32, of Livermore Falls, Maine, is facing a slew of charges after police say he attempted to flee police during a traffic stop in a stolen Range Rover.

Zimmerman is accused of stealing a vehicle from a gas station in Massachusetts and running over a victim.

According to police, on Saturday, around 6:33 p.m., officers received a 911 call reporting that a motor vehicle had been stolen from a customer pumping gas at the Shell at 110 Main St. in Reading.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was pumping gas on the passenger side of their black 2022 Range Rover Sport when Zimmerman pulled up and parked next to another pump in a blue Chevrolet Malibu previously reported stolen out of Maine.

Zimmerman abandoned the Malibu, hopped into the Range Rover’s driver’s seat, and did a U-turn in the gas station parking lot, police say. The suspect struck and partially ran over the victim while driving away.

Around 11:31 p.m., police in Robbinsville Township, New Jersey, observed a vehicle traveling on Route 130 North before making a left turn through a red traffic signal onto Meadowbrook Road.

A police officer was able to close the gap between his vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect, later identified as Zimmerman, pulled into the side entrance of the Wawa parking lot. The police officer positioned his patrol vehicle behind Zimmerman and activated his emergency lights, then conducted a motor vehicle stop.

Zimmerman’s vehicle was identified as a black Range Rover bearing a Massachusetts registration.

The police officer approached the passenger side of Zimmerman’s vehicle and began speaking with the driver, who refused to provide the officer with identification.

When hearing the officer request backup, Zimmerman shifted his vehicle into drive and rapidly accelerated, almost striking the patrol vehicle before exiting the parking lot and back onto Meadowbrook Road. Zimmerman then crossed over Route 130 and continued East on Gordon Road.

Zimmerman drove off into a field and the SUV came to a stop, and with the help of an additional officer, an arrest was made.

“While taking the suspect into custody, the suspect became extremely irate and began kicking and head-butting officers. RTPD officers attempted to gain control of the suspect by using compliance holds, however he continued fighting and ultimately was sprayed with oleoresin capsicum, at which time he began to comply with the officer’s commands,” police wrote.

Zimmerman was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. No serious injuries were sustained by any officer or the suspect.

Zimmerman’s charges in New Jersey include failure to observe a traffic control device, reckless driving, careless driving, suspended license, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and a slew of other charges.

Law enforcement officials did not say what charges he is facing in Massachusetts or Maine, if any.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

