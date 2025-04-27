Maine man arrested in NJ after stealing vehicle from gas station in Reading, Mass., striking victim

READING, Mass. — A 32-year-old Maine man is facing charges after police say he stole a vehicle from a gas station in Massachusetts and drove it to New Jersey.

According to police, around 6:33 p.m., officers received a 911 call reporting that a motor vehicle had been stolen from a customer pumping gas at the Shell at 110 Main St in Reading.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was pumping gas on the passenger side of their black 2022 Range Rover Sport when the suspect, a 32-year-old from Livermore Falls, Maine pulled up and parked next to another pump in a blue Chevrolet Malibu previously reported stolen out of Maine.

The suspect abandoned the Malibu, hopped into the Range Rover’s driver’s seat, and did a U-turn in the gas station parking lot, police say.

The suspect struck and partially ran over the victim while driving away.

The victim, a 49-year-old Reading man, held onto the mirror of his vehicle as the suspect fled the gas station parking lot. According to police, the victim was dragged by the fleeing vehicle for approximately 20 feet.

The victim was transported to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center with unknown injuries. No update on his condition is available at this time.

The suspect fled Massachusetts in the stolen Range Rover and traveled through Connecticut and New York and into New Jersey.

The man was arrested following a brief vehicle and foot chase in Robbinsville Township, New Jersey.

The Malibu stolen out of Maine was towed from the scene by Reading Police for processing.

Reading Police will be applying for a warrant for multiple criminal charges in Woburn District Court at a later date.

The man will also likely face additional charges in New Jersey and Maine.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

