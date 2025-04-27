Man arrested in New Jersey after allegedly stealing Range Rover from Reading gas station

READING, Mass. — A man has been arrested in New Jersey after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a gas station in Reading.

According to police, around 6:33 p.m., officers received a 911 call reporting that a motor vehicle had been stolen from a customer pumping gas at the Shell at 110 Main St.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was pumping gas on the passenger side of their black 2022 Range Rover Sport when the suspect pulled up and parked next to another pump in a blue Chevrolet Malibu previously reported stolen out of Maine.

The suspect abandoned the Malibu, hopped into the Range Rover’s driver’s seat, and did a U-turn in the gas station parking lot, police say.

The suspect struck and partially ran over the victim while driving away.

The victim, a 49-year-old Reading man, held onto the mirror of his vehicle as the suspect fled the gas station parking lot.

According to police, the victim was dragged by the fleeing vehicle for approximately 20 feet.

The victim was transported to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s, wearing a maroon-colored T-shirt, and described as having a scruffy five o’clock shadow and medium-length brown hair.

The suspect was taken into custody in New Jersey a short time later.

Police did not say what charges, if any, the suspect is facing.

The Malibu stolen out of Maine was towed from the scene by Reading Police for processing.

Police are working to secure surveillance video.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information is asked to call Reading Police at 781-944-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

