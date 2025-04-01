Two jurors chosen on first day of jury selection in retrial of Karen Read

The first day of jury selection in the Karen Read trial concluded Tuesday with two jurors seated.

Ninety-two jury candidates appeared in the Norfolk County Superior courtroom Tuesday, where Judge Beverley Cannone asked them over 30 questions regarding the case. Questions asked included if they had any knowledge of the case, if Read should have to prove her innocence and if they were likely to believe a police officer over a citizen in the case of conflicting testimony.

Of the 92 potential jurors, 40 indicated they’ve already formed an opinion of the case, 16 indicated they’ve already formed a “bias” and 78 indicated they’ve heard or spoken about the case.

Sixty-two juror candidates were questioned by both the defense and prosecution before the two sides were able to agree on two selections.

Read, 45, is accused of hitting John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer, with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die after a night of drinking.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury in July 2024.

Since the end of the first trial, Michael Proctor, who served as the lead investigator in the Read case, was fired from his role within the Massachusetts State Police in mid-March.

Cannone recently extended the buffer zone in the area of Bates Court, Bullard Street, Ames Street, and Court Street to keep demonstrators a distance from the Dedham courthouse.

Jury selection will continue on Tuesday.

