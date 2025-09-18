Police arrest Boston commuter who shoved elderly woman off MBTA bus in startling video

BOSTON — Police have arrested a Boston commuter wanted in connection with a forceful shove that sent an elderly woman flying onto the concrete in a startling encounter that was caught on camera.

Transit Police detectives have located & arrested subject. She is in custody. TY #MBTA https://t.co/y6AIal6WNa — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 17, 2025

Surveillance and cellphone video captured the confrontation, which occurred on a bus at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Warren Street in the city’s Roxbury section earlier this month.

The video shows the suspect aggressively yelling at the elderly woman, throwing her shopping cart off the bus, and then delivering a violent shove that sent the victim face-first onto the sidewalk.

MBTA Transit Police say they relied on the public’s help to identify the suspect, who was arrested on Wednesday. The woman could appear in court as early as Thursday.

Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s name or provided an update on the victim’s condition, who is said to have suffered serious injuries.

The incident left fellow commuters outraged.

“The world’s angry, and it needs to stop. It’s sickening,” commuter Maryanne Eagle told Boston 25 earlier this week. “I think it’s disgusting.”

Some commuters who ride the same bus said they recognized the woman whom police had been trying to track down.

“I see that girl a lot of times,” said Dorothy Stringer. “Her attitude needs to change. She needs anger management.”

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

