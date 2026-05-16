Police investigating after pipe bomb found near pond in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Mass. — Lakeville police are investigating after a pipe bomb was found near Egger Bog Pond.

According to police, just after 12:30 p.m., officers were informed about a person who looked to be carrying a pipe bomb off of Highland Road on the edge of the pond.

The Mass. State Police Bomb Squad was called in, and they confirmed that it was a pipe bomb. The bomb was then safely disposed of.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lakeville Police Det. Robert Schiffer at rschiffer@lakevillema.org, or the Detective Division at 508-947-4422.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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