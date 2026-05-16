Person medflighted after fall at Southwick Zoo

MENDON, Mass. — A person was medflighted after suffering a fall at Southwick Zoo, the fire department wrote.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, after Mendon fire crews responded to the zoo to reports of a medical emergency.

Once more information was learned from the dispatch center, it was learned that the medical emergency was a result of a fall.

“As a precaution, the medical helicopter from UMASS Lifeflight was requested and transported to UMASS University Campus in Worcester,” the fire department wrote on their Facebook page.

No further details are available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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