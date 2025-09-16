Caught on camera: New video shows moment elderly woman was pushed off MBTA bus onto sidewalk

BOSTON — Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a woman who was allegedly caught on a surveillance camera shoving an elderly passenger off an MBTA bus at a stop in Boston.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Warren Street in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Investigators say the suspect was holding an infant at the time of the assault. The elderly victim was injured after landing on the concrete sidewalk.

Police on Monday released clear surveillance images showing the suspect, including a visible tattoo on her neck.

Police searching for woman carrying baby accused of assaulting passenger on MBTA bus

Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 News on Tuesday captured the moment the victim was pushed down the stairs of the bus onto the sidewalk, leaving her with serious injuries.

Watch the video in the media player

Woman shoved off MBTA bus

She is wanted for assault and battery on an elderly person.

Anyone with information is urged to contact MBTA Transit Police at 617-222-1050. Tips can also be submitted anonymously.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group