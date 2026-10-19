Police: 2 people removed from car that crashed into Jamaica Plain home

BOSTON — Two people were removed from a car that crashed into a home in Jamaica Plain Monday afternoon.

According to Boston police, around 3:07 p.m., officers responded to 28 Glen Road for a report of a motor vehicle accident into a house.

Police said the vehicle was hanging over wall.

Two occupants were removed from the car and are being treated by EMS.

The scene is still active at this time, according to police. Boston 25 has crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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