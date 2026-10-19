$20K bail set for Abington mother accused of abusing 2-month-old daughter

BROCKTON, Mass. — An Abington mother accused of abusing her 2-month-old daughter was arraigned in court on Monday.

Prosecutors said 34-year-old Jillian Timmons’ daughter had bruises on her face and was suffering from a brain bleed.

A two-week investigation was conducted by the Massachusetts State Police in July after a member of the South Shore Hospital had reached out to authorities regarding suspected physical abuse of her daughter.

Doctors said Timmons’ daughter may never walk or be able to take care of herself, due to the severity of her injuries.

She was ordered not to see the child and had bail set at $20,000.

Timmons is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on Nov. 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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