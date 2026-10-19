Large police investigation in Newton neighborhood

NEWTON, Mass. — Police spent Monday afternoon investigating an incident on Drumlin Road in Newton.

Several police cruisers were seen in the area as officers wearing gloves appeared to collect evidence and place items into bags.

The scene was across the street from a construction site.

The incident was initially reported as possible road rage, though police have not confirmed what prompted the investigation.

Neighbors told Boston 25 News they were not home when the police activity began.

Boston 25 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group