Plymouth police officer and her husband facing multiple child rape charges, released on bail

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Plymouth police officer and her husband are facing multiple child rape charges stemming from a child sex crime investigation, the district attorney said Thursday.

Officer Samantha Pelrine, 31, and her husband, Daniel Forand, 37, walked out of Plymouth District Court on Thursday with their attorney, Joseph Krowski, who declined comment after the couple was released on bail following their arraignment.

State police arrested the couple at their home at 6 a.m. Thursday. They were taken into custody without incident.

Pelrine is charged with three counts of aggravated rape of a child and one count of statutory rape, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said. She was placed on leave from her police job on March 17 after state police notified Plymouth Police of an active criminal investigation.

Plymouth police officer Samantha Pelrine Plymouth police officer Samantha Pelrine, 31, and her husband Daniel Forand, leave court with their attorney, Joseph Krowski, left, on March 26, 2026. (Boston 25)

Forand is charged with six counts of indecent assault and battery, 12 counts of aggravated rape of a child, and one count each of assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors had requested that the couple be held on $250,000 cash bail with certain conditions should they make bail.

Plymouth District Court Judge Kristen Stone set bail at $25,000 for Forand and $10,000 for Pelrine.

Conditions for their release are that Pelrine and Forand have no contact with the victim, have no contact with children under the age of 18, surrender all firearms, remain in Massachusetts, and surrender their passports.

Plymouth police officer Samantha Pelrine leaves court Plymouth police officer Samantha Pelrine, 31, and her husband Daniel Forand, leave court following their arraignment on March 26, 2026. (Boston 25)

On March 15, an adult male victim went to the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Middleborough to report that he had been sexually assaulted, first by Forand and then by Forand and Pelrine together, on numerous occasions from 2018-2025, Cruz said.

As a result of the investigation, state police on Wednesday sought and obtained arrest warrants for Pelrine and Forand.

The couple’s accuser made claims of sexual abuse by Pelrine and Forand in abuse prevention orders filed in Plymouth District Court on March 17, the same day the officer was placed on administrative leave from her job.

The court ordered Pelrine and her husband not to abuse or contact the alleged victim, to stay at least 100 yards from the alleged victim, and to immediately surrender all guns, ammunition, gun licenses, and FID cards, court documents show.

Plymouth Police Officer Samantha Pelrine Officer on leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation (Plymouth Police Department)

In a handwritten affidavit, the accuser claims that Pelrine and her husband “both sexually assaulted me until 2025 and physically assaulted me until 2026.”

“Physical assault was only performed by Daniel Forand,” the accuser wrote in the affidavit filed in Plymouth District Court.

“They are looking for me and I am scared for my safety,” the accuser wrote in the affidavit.

On Sunday, Plymouth Police announced that Pelrine had been placed on administrative leave.

“The Plymouth Police Department is committed to accountability and transparency with our community,” the department said in a statement.

“A departmental internal investigation is underway to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding Officer Pelrine’s alleged conduct,” the statement said. “Violations of department policy or state law will not be tolerated.”

The couple is due back in court on June 8.

Assisting with the couple’s arrest on Thursday morning were members of the Massachusetts State Police Plymouth County Detective Unit, the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, State Police Troop D detectives, and the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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