Plymouth police: Officer on leave pending outcome of criminal investigation

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Plymouth police officer has been placed on administrative leave “pending the outcome of a criminal investigation,” according to the department.

On March 17, Officer Samantha Pelrine was placed on leave after the Plymouth Police Department was notified by the Massachusetts State Police of an active criminal investigation.

“The Plymouth Police Department is committed to accountability and transparency with our community,” the department said in a statement.

“A departmental internal investigation is underway to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding Officer Pelrine’s alleged conduct. Violations of department policy or state law will not be tolerated.”

The Plymouth County DA said “it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time” in regard to the nature of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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