Accuser claims sex abuse by Plymouth police officer who was placed on leave, court documents show

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — An accuser made claims of sexual abuse by a Plymouth police officer and her husband in an abuse prevention order, the same day the officer was placed on administrative leave from her job.

Officer Samantha Pelrine, 31, was placed on leave on March 17 after Massachusetts State Police notified the Plymouth Police Department of an active criminal investigation.

Pelrine is the subject of an abuse prevention order filed in Plymouth District Court on March 17, court documents show.

The court ordered Pelrine not to abuse or contact the alleged victim and to stay at least 100 yards from the alleged victim.

The court also ordered Pelrine to immediately surrender all guns, ammunition, gun licenses, and FID cards.

In a handwritten affidavit, the accuser claims that Pelrine and her husband, Daniel Forand, “both sexually assaulted me until 2025 and physically assaulted me until 2026.”

“Physical assault was only performed by Daniel Forand,” the accuser wrote in the affidavit.

Plymouth Police Officer Samantha Pelrine Officer on leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation (Plymouth Police Department)

“They are looking for me and I am scared for my safety,” the accuser wrote in the affidavit.

The court issued a similar abuse-prevention order against Forand, the officer’s husband, on March 17.

On Sunday, Plymouth Police announced that Pelrine had been placed on administrative leave.

“The Plymouth Police Department is committed to accountability and transparency with our community,” the department said in a statement.

“A departmental internal investigation is underway to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding Officer Pelrine’s alleged conduct,” the statement said. “Violations of department policy or state law will not be tolerated.”

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office has declined to comment further, citing an ongoing investigation.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday if Pelrine had an attorney. Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

Pelrine is due back in court for a hearing on March 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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