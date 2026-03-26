Plymouth police officer and her husband arrested amid sexual abuse allegations, DA says

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The Plymouth police officer recently placed on leave during a criminal investigation and her husband were arrested by state police on Thursday, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office tells Boston 25 News.

Plymouth police officer Samantha Pelrine, 31, and her husband Daniel Forand were taken into custody at their home without incident, a Plymouth County District Attorney spokesperson told Boston 25.

Pelrine was placed on leave on March 17 after Massachusetts State Police notified the Plymouth Police Department of an active criminal investigation.

Pelrine is the subject of an abuse prevention order filed in Plymouth District Court on March 17, court documents show.

In a handwritten affidavit, the accuser claims that Pelrine and her husband, Daniel Forand, “both sexually assaulted me until 2025 and physically assaulted me until 2026.”

“Physical assault was only performed by Daniel Forand,” the accuser wrote in the affidavit filed in Plymouth District Court.

The court issued a similar abuse-prevention order against Forand on March 17.

The Plymouth Police Department placed Pelrine on leave on Sunday.

“A departmental internal investigation is underway to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding Officer Pelrine’s alleged conduct,” the statement said. “Violations of department policy or state law will not be tolerated.”

Pelrine and Forand are scheduled to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court at a later time.

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