‘Playing for something more than a win’: Loved ones gather to lay rest to Pawtucket shooting victims

RHODE ISLAND — Loved ones in Rhode Island gathered recently to lay to rest three family members killed during a shooting at a Pawtucket ice rink last month.

Rhonda, Gerald, and Aidan Dorgan were killed last month while attending a high school hockey game. Investigators determined that Aidan’s father shot the three family members before taking his own life.

Collin Dorgan was competing on the ice for Blackstone Valley when the shooting occurred. Members of the team have rallied around Dorgan since the loss of his family members.

“For a lot of guys on the team, we may have struggled if we did not have that strong connection and support group,” one said.

“Now we’re acting like a team always together, always going out as a team, we’re playing for something more than a win,” another said.

Dorgan led his team to a victory over Portsmouth by scoring a goal in double overtime to send them to the state title.

Blackstone Valley is scheduled to play for the state title this Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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