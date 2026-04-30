Julian Edelman suing over claims he was exploited in Boston ad agency partnership worth $50 million

New England Patriots Hall of Famer Julian Edelman has filed a civil lawsuit, claiming he missed out on millions of dollars

Edelman filed the lawsuit on April 17 in Suffolk County Superior Court against the founder of Superdigital, a Boston ad agency.

Edelman alleges he was not compensated for a decade-long partnership that helped grow the agency, which was sold and acquired by Accenture in 2025 for nearly $50 million, according to court docs obtained by Boston 25 News.

The lawsuit claims Edelman’s involvement was used to develop the company’s business.

The complaint says Edelman received no payment when the company was acquired.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Accenture for comment.

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